Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Eddie Money, the singer behind hit songs such as 1977's "Two Tickets to Paradise" and 1986's "Take Me Home Tonight," has died at the age of 70.

Money's family confirmed his death on Friday.

"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world with out. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music," they said in a statement.

Money announced in August that he was battling Stage 4 esophageal cancer. He was the star of reality series Real Money on AXS TV which followed his life on the road and at home with his family.

The hit maker had canceled his summer tour in July due to pneumonia.

Money released his first, self-titled album in 1977 which included "Two Tickets to Paradise" and another hit song, "Baby Hold On."

He released 11 albums in total such as the platinum-selling No Control from 1982 which contained "Shakin" and "Think I'm in Love." Other notable songs from his career include "Club Michelle" and "The Big Crash."

Money is survived by his wife Laurie and five children, sons Zachary, Joseph, Desmond and Julian and daughter Jesse.