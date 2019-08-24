Eddie Money reveals stage 4 esophageal cancer diagnosis

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Singer Eddie Money has announced he is battling Stage 4 esophageal cancer.

TMZ said Money was diagnosed late last year, but has continued to tour and film Season 2 of his AXS TV docu-series, Real Money, as he undergoes treatment.

People.com posted a clip from the show in which Money confirms his cancer battle and his wife Laurie revealed the disease has spread to his stomach and liver.

"It hit me really, really hard," Money said.

"I don't want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody," he added. "It's not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer's come a long way and not everyone dies from cancer, like they did in the '50s and '60s. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows. It's in God's hands. But you know what, I'll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day."

Money, 70, is known for his 1980s hits "Take Me Home Tonight," "Walk On Water," "I Wanna Go Back" and "Two Tickets to Paradise."