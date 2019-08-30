Valerie Harper, star of 'Rhoda,' dies at 80

Broadway and television actress Valerie Harper smiles on March 6, 2002, in New York while signing the special back surface of a mini bus that will be shipped by the U.S. government to the Ukraine to aid in delivering food, medicine and transportation for Ukraine's street children. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Valerie Harper prepares to throw out the first pitch before the Arizona Diamondbacks-St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 25, 2002. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Valerie Harper walks the runway at the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City on February 11, 2010. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Valerie Harper arrives for the 2010 Tony Awards meet the nominees press reception at the Millenium Broadway Hotel in New York on May 5, 2010. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Valerie Harper arrives for the 2010 American Theatre Wing Gala at Cipriani in New York on June 7, 2010. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Valerie Harper arrives for the Friars Club Roast of Betty White at the Sheraton Hotel in New York on May 16, 2012. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Actress Valerie Harper died nearly six years after she was first diagnosed with brain cancer. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Valerie Harper, the television and stage actor audiences came to love as Rhoda on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died Friday, her family announced. She was 80.

Harper's family confirmed her death to KABC-TV and The New York Times. They didn't reveal the cause, but the actor was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2013. Doctors gave her three months to live at the time.

Last month her husband, Tony Cacciotti said doctors recommended he put her in hospice care, but he declined because he wanted her to remain at home.

Harper is perhaps best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern, Mary Richards' best friend and neighbor in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which ran 1970-77. She got her own show with the spinoff Rhoda, which ran 1974-78. The roles earned her four Emmys and a Golden Globe.

She also earned Golden Globe nominations for her roles in Freebie and the Bean and Chapter Two. She received a Tony nod in 2010 for her role in Looped.

In 2013, she was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, in which she was eliminated third.

Harper's death comes a week after her 80th birthday.