Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Demi Lovato, Joan Allen

Andrew Garfield arrives on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. The actor turns 36 on August 20. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Amy Adams arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. She turns 45 on August 20. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Demi Lovato arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. The singer turns 27 on August 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833

-- Horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908

-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 88)

-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator/diplomat, in 1933 (age 86)

-- One-time presidential candidate/former U.S. Rep Ron Paul in 1935 (age 84)

-- Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in 1941

-- Singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes in 1942

-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 76)

-- Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1944

-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 73)

-- Singer Robert Plant in 1948 (age 71)

-- Science fiction writer Greg Bear in 1951 (age 68)

-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 67)

-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 65)

-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 63)

-- Filmmaker David O. Russell in 1958 (age 61)

-- Singer Fred Durst in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 36)

-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 27)

-- Singer Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 27)

-- Actor Liana Liberato in 1995 (age 24)