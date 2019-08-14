Mattel announces new 'Star Wars'-themed Barbie set

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Mattel has announced a new line of Barbie dolls inspired by 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope putting a new spin on the classic film.

Mattel will be releasing on Nov. 18 three Barbie dolls modeled after Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2D2 that feature high-fashion clothing inspired by the original concept art for A New Hope.

The Princess Leia doll comes with an elegant white gown and silver jewelry pieces. Darth Vader is reimagined as a woman with dark hair, sunglasses and a less robotic looking black leather outfit.

R2D2 is transformed into an adult woman with blue hair and a white and blue outfit that is similar to the droid's original look.

Each figure will retail for $100 and also comes packed with a doll stand and certificate of authenticity.

Mattel recently released a Barbie doll based on late singer David Bowie paying homage to Bowie's iconic Ziggy Stardust persona from the 1970s.