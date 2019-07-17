Mattel begins pre-sales for BTS dolls, Uno card game

July 17 (UPI) -- Mattel has launched pre-sales for its BTS dolls and Uno card game ahead of their official release.

Billboard confirmed Wednesday that fans of the K-pop group can now place orders for the boy band's "Idol"-inspired dolls and new version of Uno.

Mattel created figures of BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook based on their looks in their "Idol" music video. The dolls have 11 points of articulation and retail for $19.99 each.

In addition, the company created a version of Uno with BTS-oriented rules, including a special "Dancing Wild" card where the next player has to perform a BTS dance number or draw three additional cards. The game retails for $5.99.

Mattel shared a photo of the dolls on the Barbie official Twitter account Wednesday.

"Friends [check] BTS [check] Best night ever [check]," the caption reads. "It's nearly showtime for Mattel's #BTS dolls, now available for pre-order at retailers worldwide! #BTSxMattel #BTSdollsofficial."

The BTS dolls and Uno card game are available for pre-sale at Amazon, Walmart, Target and GameStop, and will officially launch later this month.

Mattel gave fans a preview of the BTS doll collection in March after announcing the collaboration in January.

"BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band," the company said.