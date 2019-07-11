Mattel releases David Bowie-themed Barbie

July 11 (UPI) -- Mattel released on Thursday a new Barbie doll based on late singer David Bowie.

The collectible doll, which can be purchased for $50, pays homage to Bowie's iconic Ziggy Stardust persona from the 1970s.

The Barbie, designed by Linda Kyaw, is dressed in Ziggy Stardust's metallic red and black space suit, red platform boots, red hair and forehead emblem.

"Musician, artist, icon. Introducing #Barbie as #DavidBowie, the pioneer of sound and vision whose music continues to show the world how to reach for the stars!" Mattel said on Twitter.

Bowie died of liver cancer in January 2016 at the age of 69.

Mattel is teaming up with Warner Bros. to release a live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie in the lead role.