Singer Aaron Carter has broken up with his girlfriend Lina Valentina. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Singer Aaron Carter and Lina Valentina have ended their year-long romance.

"Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways," Carter said in a statement. "I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy."

The couple went Instagram official last September.

Carter spent two months in rehab in 2017, following the death of his father and his arrest for driving under the influence/pot possession. He also battled an eating disorder.

He came out as bisexual before he and Valentina started dating.