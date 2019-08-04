Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz marry again in Italy

TV personality Heidi Klum and musician Tom Kaulitz attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Model Heidi Klum enjoyed a lavish wedding to musician Tom Kaulitz on a yacht in Capri, Italy, this weekend.

Musician Tom Kaulitz and model Heidi Klum, seen here at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, exchanged wedding vows in Capri, Italy, this weekend.

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Model and TV personality Heidi Klum exchanged wedding vows with Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz on a yacht in Capri, Italy, on Saturday.

People.com said Klum wore a strapless white gown with long sleeves and a floral design for the occasion, which took place months after the couple legally married in the United States.

The groom wore a white suit with a light blue shirt and pocket square.

UsMagazine.com said Kaulitz's twin brother Bill officiated the service.

Among the guests were Klum's four children.

Klum, 46, was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino and singer Seal. Kaulitz, 29, is divorced from Ria Sommerfeld.