Brody Jennner and Kaitlynn Carter break up

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Reality TV personalities Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have ended their six-year romance.

"Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate," the couple's representative Scott Newman told UsMagazine.com in a statement on Friday. "They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

Jenner and Carter began dating in 2013 and exchanged wedding vows in Indonesia in June 2018.

They can now be seen on the MTV docu-series The Hills: New Beginnings.

"Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them," People.com quoted an unnamed source as saying, adding they were never legally married in the United States.

Jenner is the son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner.