July 25 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is feeling grateful following her birthday this week.

The singer and actress shared a new photo and thanked friends and fans for their birthday messages Wednesday on Instagram after turning 27 years old Monday.

The picture shows Gomez smiling on a balcony in Rome, Italy, at sunset. The former Disney Channel star wears a long white dress with a ruffled neckline.

"Well I'm 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU," she wrote.

People said Gomez is celebrating her birthday with loved ones, including her grandparents, in Italy. She was spotted with her maternal grandmother, Debbie Jean Gibson, and friends at lunch in Rome earlier this week.

"She just turned 27 and is celebrating in Rome and Capri," a source said. "She's having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents. She's getting some relaxation in but is also excited to get back home and back to work."

Gomez confirmed on The Tonight Show in June that she has completed her third studio album.

"I have to do like a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved," the star said.

"It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally," she explained. "So I just kept going and I'm relieved now."