July 25 (UPI) -- The upcoming sci-fi film Gemini Man has released a new trailer.

The film, directed by Ang Lee, shared a preview Thursday featuring Will Smith as Henry Brogen, an aging assassin, and Junior, Henry's younger clone.

The teaser shows Henry appeal to Junior after they discover Henry's former boss Clay Varris (Clive Owen) created Junior to kill Henry.

"25 years ago he took my blood. He made you from me. He's been lying to you the whole time," Henry tells Junior.

"You're just trying to rattle me," Junior answers.

"I'm trying to save you," Henry says.

Gemini Man co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Benedict Wong, and opens in theaters Oct. 11. The film used digital technology to create the younger version of Smith.

"This movie is a leap of faith," Lee said at an event Tuesday, according to Entertainment Weekly. "The story has been around 20, 25 years, but technology wouldn't allow the story to be told. I wanted to be the first one to do this."

"The level of the work is so spectacular it's hard to get people to understand," Smith added of the digital effects. "The special effects people at Weta have done something that has really never been done before."