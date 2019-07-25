Fred Savage recalls meeting Clint Eastwood as a child

July 25 (UPI) -- Former Wonder Years star Fred Savage says he met Clint Eastwood as a child.

The 43-year-old actor, who played Kevin Arnold on the ABC series, recalled the moment during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen asked Savage to name the most famous person who got excited to meet him during his childhood. Savage said Eastwood was once starstruck by him at the Golden Globes.

"Clint Eastwood came up to me at the Golden Globes when I was like 12 years old and told me he loved The Wonder Years," he said.

Savage was just 11 years old when The Wonder Years premiered in 1988. The coming-of-age series co-starred Dan Lauria, Alley Mills, Olivia d'Abo and Jason Hervey, and had a six-season run until 1993.

Savage said the cast of The Wonder Years attended his bar mitzvah and that he flew on a private jet as a kid, but told Cohen his childhood allowance was normal.

"I had an allowance, and it was the amount of dollars of the grade I was in. So in seventh grade I got seven dollars, in eighth grade I got eight dollars a week," he said. "I would buy baseball cards on layaway and pay seven dollars at a time.

Savage previously discussed growing up in the spotlight in an interview with Esquire in 2014.

"I look back on it all fondly and I wouldn't be who I am now without those experiences," he told the magazine. "I enjoy where it's all led."

Savage recently starred in the Netflix series Friends from College. He also works as a director and helmed two episodes of the Roseanne spinoff The Conners this year.