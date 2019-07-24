Selma Blair says son is 'proud' of her courage amid MS battle

Selma Blair (L), pictured with son Arthur, discussed how the 7-year-old is coping with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Selma Blair says her son is "proud" of her courage and resilience amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The 47-year-old actress discussed in the Aug. 5 issue of People how Arthur, her 7-year-old son with ex-partner Jason Bleick, is coping with her diagnosis with the disease.

"He's had to endure a lot; he's seen a lot," Blair told the magazine, explaining how Arthur has watched her fall down stairs and rush to the bathroom while feeling sick.

"He says, 'Mommy's not sick. Mommy's brave,'" she added.

Blair said she recently learned Arthur enjoys having her visit at school, where she has explained her struggle with MS to her son's classmates.

"He said, 'I love when you come to school because you make the kids laugh and you answer all their questions,'" the star related.

"I explain what's happening and that my voice doesn't hurt, and we have really decent exchanges," she said. "I had no idea Arthur was proud of that. I thought 'I'm probably an embarrassment,' but to know I'm not was one of my proudest moments."

Blair shared a photo Tuesday on Instagram that Bleick sent her of Arthur at the beach. Her son had drawn a heart and the word "mom" in the sand.

"MOM. #arthursaintbleick Thanks, dad Just what I wanted right now. Here's a toast to the summer nights on the beach. #mom #wow," she wrote.

Blair was diagnosed with MS in August 2018. She detailed a rough day with the disease on Instagram in May while feeling "sick as all hell" from her treatments.