July 23 (UPI) -- Big Little Lies had series-high viewership as it came to a close Sunday.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday the Season 2 finale was the HBO show's most-watched episode in its first airing, drawing nearly 2 million viewers.

The episode was watched by 1.98 million viewers during its initial broadcast Sunday, surpassing the Season 1 finale, which drew 1.86 million. HBO has yet to share replay and streaming numbers for the episode.

Variety said Season 2 averaged 12 million multi-platform viewers per episode, more than a 40 percent increase over 8.5 million per episode in Season 1. The Season 2 premiere had 2.5 million multi-platform viewers.

[Spoilers ahead]

The Season 2 finale featured the courtroom battle between Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) and her mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright (Meryl Streep), which ended with Celeste maintaining custody of her two sons.

The episode concluded with Celeste, Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon), Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) and Renata Klein (Laura Dern) supporting Bonnie Carlson (Zoe Kravitz) as she seemingly went to turn herself in to police for her role in Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgard) death.

Kidman, Witherspoon, Woodley, Kravitz and Dern took to social media Sunday following the finale.

"What a journey to have been on! Thank you to all of you for watching, and everything you have given this show and more! Your support made it possible and allowed these women's stories to be told," Kidman wrote on Instagram.

HBO president Casey Bloys told TV Line this month that a third season is unlikely.

Big Little Lies is based on the Liane Moriarty book of the same name. Moriarty's novel Nine Perfect Strangers is being adapted as a new Hulu series starring Kidman.