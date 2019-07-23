Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on "Riverdale," have reportedly broken up after two years of dating. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly split up.

Us Weekly said Monday the 22-year-old actress and 26-year-old actor have broken up after two years of dating.

E! News confirmed Reinhart and Sprouse, who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on Riverdale, called it quits and are no longer living together.

"Lili and Cole broke up earlier this summer," a source said. "The two are not living together this season."

"[They were] intentionally keeping their distance from the other," the insider said, adding the pair are on "much better terms" since they started filming Season 4.

Entertainment Tonight said Reinhart and Sprouse avoided each other at a San Diego Comic-Con party Saturday.

"Lili spent most of the night with her female co-stars Camila [Mendes] and Madelaine [Petsch] and Britt Robertson, while Cole was on the other side of the party, hanging out with different friends," a source said.

Reinhart was seated between Sprouse and KJ Apa, who portrays Archie Andrews, during the Riverdale panel Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con. She joked about the arrangement on Instagram.

"Please don't put me between these two ever again," the actress wrote.

Reinhart and Sprouse were first linked in spring 2017. The pair largely kept their relationship private, although Reinhart shared details in the October issue of Teen Vogue.

"I like to go on adventures with Cole," the star said. "Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?' He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise."

"It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful," she added.

Riverdale Season 4 premieres Oct. 9 on The CW. The premiere will pay tribute to late star Luke Perry and feature the actor's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty.