Selma Blair says she has multiple sclerosis

Selma Blair announced Saturday she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Cruel Intentions and Anger Management actress Selma Blair announced this weekend that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August.

Blair, 46, described on Instagram Saturday what life is like as she struggles with the disease, which attacks the central nervous system.

She said she was moved to speak out after an experience she had during a wardrobe fitting for her upcoming television series Another Life last week.

"The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show, but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself," Blair wrote.

She continued: "I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

The actress also thanked her celebrity friends Jaime King, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Elizabeth Berkley for their support.

"I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself," she said.

Shortly before her diagnosis, Blair celebrated two years of sober living.

She made headlines in June 2016 when she was removed from an international flight in Los Angeles.

Blair apologized in a statement to Vanity Fair, explaining she had mixed alcohol with medication.

"I made a big mistake yesterday," the star said. "After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret."

Blair, who is parent to 6-year-old son Arthur with Jason Bleick, said in a post in May that she "fell apart" in a "very public" way. She told fans she is "now winning" her battle with alcoholism, depression and anxiety.

Her other credits include Hellboy and the TV projects Heathers and The People vs. O.J. Simpson.