July 16 (UPI) -- Mark Hamill recited a collection of dreams fans have tweeted about him during a Late Late Show skit titled Tweet Dreams.

The segment, which was uploaded to the Late Late Show's YouTube channel on Monday, featured Hamill reacting backstage to the strange and funny tweets.

"Last night I dreamt that Mark Hamill & I stood on an alien shore as I tried to explain how weird it was to be there with HIM after decades of watching his alien adventures. He was like, 'Yeah, it's weird for me too. And I don't even know you, dude,'" Hamill shared from one fan.

"It's been such an experience to hear how these movies have affected people's lives. I mean they find them inspirational, it got me through my mother's illness, I met my spouse waiting in line," Hamill said about the impact of Star Wars.

Hamill also read out loud a tweet dream about how he helped someone escape from prison.

"I think that says more about you then it says about me, but I'm glad that I could be of assistance," the actor said.

Hamill is featured as the voice of murderous doll Chucky in the remake of Child's Play, now in theaters.