Mark Hamill sings 'Buddi Song' for 'Child's Play' credits, sing-along video

Mark Hamill, who voiced the murderous doll in the latest Child's Play horror movie, says he hopes the creepy song he sings for the end credits gets stuck in viewers' heads.

"I listened to "The Buddi Song" 50+ times in the days before I recorded it. Now it's stuck in my head FOREVER. See @ChildsPlayMovie in theaters everywhere today & please stay all the way through the end-credits so it can be stuck in yours!" Hamill tweeted.

Orion Pictures, which released the film in theaters on Friday, also posted a sing-along video version of the tune on social media.

Called "The Buddi Song," the 75-second clip shows young Andy (Gabriel Bateman) opening a wrapped package containing the doll, then playing with him.

Hamill can be heard singing in the background as the lyrics scroll across the bottom of the screen.

The words are: "You are my buddy until the end. More than a buddy, you're my best friend. I love you more than you will ever know. I will never let you go."

The song ends with a chorus of "La la la la la las" as Chucky -- the knife-wielding, Buddi brand doll -- brings violence to everyone he encounters.

The film was No. 2 at the weekend box office, earning $12 million in North America.

Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise and for voicing the role of the Joker in a string of animated Batman movies.

