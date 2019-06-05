June 5 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen read out loud a number of dreams fans have tweeted about her during a Late Late Show skit titled Tweet Dreams.

The segment, which was uploaded to the Late Late Show's YouTube channel on Tuesday, featured Jepsen backstage reacting to the strange and funny tweets.

"I dreamt that Carly Rae Jepsen and I had a joint birthday party and I woke up in the middle of it because my brain was like this is not possible she's a Scorpio," the pop star shared from one fan.

"I'm weirded out that anyone out there actually knows my sign but I guess it's public knowledge if you know my birthday," Jepsen said before admitting that she has all of the traits of a Scorpio and normally likes to try and skip celebrating her birthday before deciding last minute to do something.

"Dreamt my parents debated filing for divorce because my dad didn't like the new Carly Rae Jepsen single," another tweet said.

"I mean those are grounds so that's fair and I feel like I should meet your mom because we have similar taste," Jepsen replied.

Jepsen was informed that some of the dream tweets date back to 2012 and that many others couldn't be used for the segment due to their content.

Jepsen recently released her fourth studio album titled Dedicated which features the single "Too Much."