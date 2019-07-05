Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 5: RZA, Megan Rapinoe
Famous birthdays for July 4: Post Malone, Malia Obama
Carole King, Keala Settle perform at 'Capitol Fourth' show in D.C.
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Sophie Turner shares wedding photo on social media

Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Teeth help scientists trace evolution of great white shark family to Middle Jurassic
'Akira' to return as new TV anime series
Lockheed Martin gets $177.9M Navy contract for anti-ship missile support
Survey: European antisemitism has gotten worse in last 5 years
Sabrina Carpenter performs, shares plans for 5th album on 'GMA'
 
