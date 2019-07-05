Sabrina Carpenter performs, shares plans for 5th album on 'GMA'

July 5 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter took to the stage during Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

The 20-year-old singer and actress performed and shared plans for her fifth album on the ABC morning show.

Carpenter will release her fourth studio album, Singular: Act II, on July 19, but said she's already writing new music.

"I'm working on it right now," she said. "I kind of never stop writing, so in my head I started writing for the next album halfway through writing this one."

Carpenter performed her songs "In My Bed," "Paris" and "Why" as part of the Good Morning America summer concert series. "In My Bed" appears on Singular: Act II and addresses Carpenter's struggle with anxiety.

"[My fans are] so honest with me and they're so vulnerable and they open up to me, so it's only fair that I open up to them and that it's reciprocated equally. That's how I've always been. Since day one they've been there for me, so I want to be there for them in whatever way I can," the singer said.

Carpenter is known for the singles "Thumbs," "Alien," "Almost Love" and "On My Way." She played Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World and will star in the new Netflix dance comedy film Work It.