July 4 (UPI) -- Mad Magazine plans to stop publishing regular issues containing original content this year.

The Hollywood Reporter said the remaining 2019 issues of the 67-year-old satire publication will be available in comic-book stores and through established subscriptions.

They will not be sold at newsstands.

Fans can expect special editions and anthologies of repackaged material in the future.

NBC News said forthcoming, end-of-year specials will, however, contain new content.