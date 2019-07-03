July 3 (UPI) -- Funko has announced a new series of The Simpsons Pop! figures based on the animated comedy's annual Treehouse of Horror Halloween specials.

The figures, which Funko said are coming soon, include King Homer, Cat Marge, Fly Bart, Demon Lisa and Alien Maggie.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror specials are released each year around Halloween and feature spooky stories and parodies of horror films.

King Homer was featured in Treehouse of Horror III, Cat Marge in Treehouse of Horror XIII, Fly Bart in Treehouse of Horror VIII, Demon Lisa in Treehouse of Horror XXV and Alien Maggie in Treehouse of Horror IX.

All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney + when the service launches in the fall.