Terry Crews says a 'White Chicks' sequel is in development

July 1 (UPI) -- Terry Crews confirmed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that a sequel to White Chicks is in development.

"I actually got with Shawn and he was like 'Man we doing it, we're getting it going,'" Crews said on Sunday while mentioning White Chicks star Shawn Wayans about a sequel to the comedy film.

White Chicks, released in 2004, followed Shawn and Marlon Wayans as two FBI agents who go undercover as white women.

Crews also joked that he has maintained his muscular physique for 15 years in preparation for a potential sequel.

"I'm staying in shape just for that movie," Crews said.

Crews also discussed his Twitter feud with D.L. Hughley and how the conflict wasn't a big deal, but that Hughley never apologized to him and how he overcame his porn addiction.

"I knew I had to change," Crews said about deciding to go to rehab for porn addiction after he and his wife Rebecca had split. "Now my wife and I are better than ever, we're back together, super strong and you know it's well because you can't keep secrets in a relationship."