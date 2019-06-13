June 13 (UPI) -- Madonna appeared on Today Thursday to promote her new album Madame X and to discuss how motherhood has informed her life.

"It's reminded me how precious time is and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way," the 60-year-old singer said. "You have to be ready for anything."

Madonna is mother to six children, -- Lourdes, 22; Rocco, 18; David, 13; Mercy, 13; Stelle, 6; and Estere, 6. She is parent to Lourdes with Carlos Leon and to Rocco with Guy Ritchie, and adopted David, Mercy, Estere and Stelle.

"The more kids that you have the better you get at being a parent," Madonna said. "It's like everything, the more songs I write the better I get as a songwriter."

Madonna, when asked if she wanted more kids, said not at the moment but to never say never.

Madame X is Madonna's 14th studio album and is set to arrive on Friday. The album includes the single "Medellin" featuring Latin music star Maluma.