Madonna arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Madonna is set to perform in a limited number of cities as part of a new tour including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Madonna has announced a new concert series which will feature the pop star giving intimate performances in support of her upcoming 14th studio album, Madame X.

Madonna will be performing in a limited amount of cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, London and Paris.

The music icon will be kicking things off on Sept. 12 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York where she will be performing seven times until Sept. 22. Madonna will then be performing four times at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago from Oct. 15-21 before performing five times at The Wiltern in Los Angeles from Nov. 12-17.

Tour dates for the additional cities will be announced at a later date. Fans can gain access to tickets by signing up for ticket requests until May 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET through Live Nation. Fans will be asked to select their preferred city and price points and will be notified on May 17 about their ticket status.

Every ticket purchased will include a CD of Madame X, which is set to arrive on June 14.

The album will include the single "Medellin" featuring Maluma. Madonna released a music video for "Medellin" which featured herself and the Latin music star starting a steamy romance.