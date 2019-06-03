Madonna attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Madonna attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Madonna will take the stage June 30 during WorldPride, a global LGBT celebration, in New York. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Madonna will perform at the 2019 Pride Island concert during NYC Pride.

The 60-year-old recording artist announced the news in a video during Monday's episode of Today.

"I hear you! I'll be on Pride Island, where I was born," she says in the clip.

Today confirmed Madonna will take the stage June 30 during WorldPride, a global LGBT celebration, in New York.

"We're breaking some big news from @Madonna! She'll be appearing at Pride Island in NYC, where she'll perform a few songs on June 30," the post reads.

Pride Island is a two-day music event taking place June 29 and 30 during NYC Pride. Grace Jones, Teyana Taylor, Pabllo Vittar and other acts will also perform.

New York, which hosts NYC Pride each year during Pride month in June, was chosen to host WorldPride this year. 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a series of demonstrations by members of the LGBT community in New York.

NYC Pride confirmed Madonna's appearance at Pride Island in a tweet Monday.

"Big #PrideIsland news, just broken on @TODAYshow by @Madonna! #WorldPride2019 #Stonewall50 #worldpridenyc #millionsofmoments #WorldPride," the post reads.

Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is among the other celebrities to celebrate Pride month. He released two new songs, "Love Yourself" and "With My Whole Heart," in honor of Pride month last week.