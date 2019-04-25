Maluma appears backstage during the Latin Grammy Awards on November 15. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Madonna has released her new music video for song "Medellin" featuring Latin music star Maluma. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Madonna and Latin music star Maluma begin a steamy romance that ends in marriage in the new music video for their collaborative song "Medellin."

The clip, released Wednesday, begins with Madonna describing her new Madame X character, which serves as the basis of her upcoming 14th studio album that is set to arrive on June 14.

The pop star, who is donning an eye patch, acts as a dance instructor for Maluma, who quickly sweeps her off her feet.

The couple have a colorful, extravagant outdoor wedding that turns into a large celebration.

"We built a cartel just for love/Venus was hovering above us/I took a trip, it set me free/Forgave myself for being me," Madonna sings.

Madonna and Maluma will be performing "Medellin" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

"Medellin" is Madonna's first single from Madame X, the singer's first album since 2015's Rebel Heart.