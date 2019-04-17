Singer Maluma appears backstage with the award for best contemporary pop vocal album for "F.A.M.E." during the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on November 15, 2018. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Singer Madonna arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Madonna is set to release her 14th studio album in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Madame X, Madonna's 14th studio album, is scheduled for release on June 14, Live Nation, Interscope Records and Maverick announced Wednesday.

The first track from the record is "Medellín," the music icon's collaboration with Colombian superstar Maluma. It is now available via digital platforms.

The special program MTV Presents Madonna Live & Exclusive: "Medellin" Video World Premiere is slated to air on the cable network on April 24.

"Lisbon is where my record was born," Madonna, who has lived in the Portuguese city for years, said in a statement. "I found my tribe there and a magical world of incredible musicians that reinforced my belief that music across the world is truly all connected and is the soul of the universe."