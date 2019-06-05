Carrie Underwood wins big at 2019 CMT Music Awards

The Zac Brown Band arrives for the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Artist Carrie Underwood dominated the 2019 CMT Music Awards winning Video of the Year for "Cry Pretty" and Female Video of the year dor "Love Wins". Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood was the star of Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards, taking home top honors at the annual awards show.

Underwood earned the evening's top prize at the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, winning Video of the Year for her song "Cry Pretty" as well as Female Video of the Year for "Love Wins."

In addition to further solidifying her position as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history, Underwood also took to the stage to perform her single "Southbound."

The Zac Brown Band performed their hit song "Somebody I Used to Know," which also earned them the award for Group Video of the Year.

Frontman Zac Brown drew a reaction from the crowd by delivering a strong message to "haters" while encouraging young artists to "have courage to stand up against the machine."

Local Nashville group Dan + Shay brought home the award for Duo Video of the Year for their song "Speechless" and also took the stage to perform "All to Myself."

Other big winners on the night included Ashley McBryde who won Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Girl Goin' Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)" as well as Luke Combs and Leon Bridges who were awarded CMT Performance of the year for their CMT Crossroads performance of "Beautiful Crazy."

The night also included a tribute to the women of Country Music as Tanya Tucker performed her hit "Delta Dawn" alongside Brandi Carlile and the pair were joined by Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Lauren Alaina, Deana Carter, Rae Lynn and Carly Pearce.