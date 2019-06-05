June 5 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow teamed up with Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris on her new single.

The 57-year-old recording artist shared a lyric video Wednesday for her song "Prove You Wrong" featuring Nicks and Morris.

"Prove You Wong" features an upbeat melody and three-part harmonies as Crow, Nicks and Morris sing about proving an ex-lover wrong. The song features musicians Waddy Wachtel, Joe Walsh and Vince Gill.

"HERE IT IS! My new single 'Prove You Wrong' with @StevieNicks and @MarenMorris!" Crow tweeted Wednesday.

Crow and Nicks previously collaborated on Nicks' album Trouble in Shangri-La and other projects.

"So thrilled to sing with @SherylCrow again~ and we welcome our friend @MarenMorris ~ hope the world loves it as much as we do~ Love rules, Stevie Nicks," Nicks wrote on Twitter.

"Prove You Wrong" appears on Crow's forthcoming album Threads, which debuts Aug. 30. The album also includes "Redemption Day," Crow's duet with Johnny Cash, which she performed on Today in May.