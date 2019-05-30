May 30 (UPI) -- Ghostbusters: The Video Game, which was orginally released in 2009, is being remastered for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC through the Epic Games store.

The re-release was announced on Thursday alongside a cinematic trailer that features original Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson taking on a number of paranormal enemies around New York City.

The remastered version, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2019, will feature higher resolution graphics along with updated textures and lighting.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game was penned by Aykroyd and Ramis and takes places shortly after the events of 1989's Ghostbusters II. Aykroyd, Murray, Ramis and Husdon each provided their voices for the title as well.

The game follows a new recruit as he joins the Ghostbusters team. Players will be able to use and upgrade the group's signature Proton Pack as they take down ghosts.

Filmmaker Jason Reitman made headlines in January when it was announced the he would be directing and co-writing a new Ghostbusters film that also takes place following the events of Ghostbusters II.