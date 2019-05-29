May 29 (UPI) -- Marvel and publisher Square Enix have announced that the long-in-development Avengers video game will be showcased at the upcoming 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3.

Marvel said on Wednesday that the video game will be presented during Square Enix's E3 press conference which will be livestreamed on June 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Avengers video game was first announced alongside a teaser trailer in January 2017. The clip featured images of Captain America's shield, Iron Man's arm, Thor's hammer and Bruce Banner's glasses amongst rubble.

The title is being developed by Square Enix teams Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider) and Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex: Mankind Divided). Avengers is a part of a multi-year, multi-game deal between Marvel and Square Enix.

"Marvel's Avengers is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise. Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come," Marvel said.