Disney unveils release dates for 'Avatar' sequels, three new 'Star Wars' films

Disney unveiled its upcoming slate of films following its acquisition of Fox film studios, including dates for the "Avatar" sequels and three new "Star Wars" films. Photo courtesy Disney

May 7 (UPI) -- Disney released its upcoming film schedule Tuesday, including new Star Wars and Marvel films, dates for the Avatar sequels and several films added through its acquisition of Fox.

Walt Disney Studios issued a release unveiling its upcoming slate from the end of May through December 2027 after its acquisition of Fox film studios, which included changes to some previously stated release dates and new additions.

"With a strong summer already in place, we are eager to carry that momentum forward over the coming years thanks to a creative wellspring of bold and imaginative stories coming from our world-class studios -- including several new chapters of two revered franchises, Avatar and Star Wars," said Cathleen Taff, president of theatrical distribution, franchise management and business and audience insights for Walt Disney Studios.

The studio pushed back the release date of Avatar 2, the first of four sequels to director James Cameron's 2009 hit that became the highest grossing film of all time.

Avatar 2 is set to hit theaters Dec. 17, 2021, and the three subsequent films are each set to release the weekend before Christmas every other year, with the final film releasing Dec. 2027.

The studio also announced three new Star Wars films that will release after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on Dec. 20 this year, bringing the so-called "Skywalker saga" to an end.

The three untitled Star Wars films are set to release on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year -- alternating with the Avatar films -- beginning in 2022.

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame earlier this month, Walt Disney Studios also plans to release multiple untitled Marvel films beginning in 2020 and extending through 2022.

The slate also includes two Marvel properties that were added through the Fox acquisition. Dark Phoenix is scheduled to release on June 7, while The New Mutants is slated to release on April 3, 2020.