Paramount Network renews 'Ink Master' for Season 12 and 13, orders spinoff

May 7 (UPI) -- Paramount Network has handed out a two season renewal to tattoo competition series Ink Master and has ordered a spinoff titled Ink Master: Grudge Match.

Ink Master Season 12, known as Ink Master: Battle of the Sexes, will premiere on Paramount Network on June 11 at 10 p.m. ET while Season 13 will arrive in 2020.

Battle of the Sexes will feature two teams of male and female tattoo artists as they compete against each other for the chance to win $100,000, a editorial feature in Inked and the title of Ink Master.

Previous contestants and fan favorite competitors will return on Battle of the Sexes to help coach each team over the course of 16, one-hour episodes.

A teaser trailer for Battle of the Sexes features the male and female teams facing off against each other as series host Dave Navarro declares that art will be the equalizer.

Grudge Match, meanwhile, will arrive in the fall and feature past Ink Master contestants settling old scores against their biggest rivals. Former champions such as Ryan Ashley, DJ Tambe and Cleen Rock will be serving as judges.

Grudge Match will consist of 12, one-hour episodes.

Paramount Network has also created an Ink Master, standalone YouTube channel that will act of as the home for all video content from the series. The YouTube channel is set to feature the most infamous moments from past seasons and exclusive content.