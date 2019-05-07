Universal Orlando gives first look at Hagrid from new 'Harry Potter' thrill ride

May 7 (UPI) -- Universal Orlando Resort has released the first footage of its Hagrid animated figure that will be a part of the theme park's new Wizarding World of Harry Potter thrill ride.

The animatronic Hagrid, which is based on actor Robbie Coltrane who portrayed the character in the Harry Potter film series, will guide guests through the Forbidden Forest on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure when the ride opens on June 13.

Universal's teaser trailer of the animatronic Hagrid and the ride released on Monday, features the gentle giant holding his signature umbrella and wearing his motorbike goggles.

Universal said that that animated figure, which stands 7 feet 6 inches tall, will speak new lines performed by Coltrane and can mimic the actor's movements from the films. A digital scan of Coltrane's mouth was used to create Hagrid's teeth while his costume was designed by the same team who worked on the films.

"Hagrid is such an iconic character and an integral part of the Harry Potter franchise so we were excited to develop a truly innovative and authentic animated figure to bring him to life for this experience," senior vice president of Universal Creative Thierry Coup said in a statement.

"We worked tirelessly to make sure Hagrid's full essence was captured with the utmost attention to detail for our guests to feel completely immersed in this all-new adventure."

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is a roller coaster that will also feature a number of rare magical creatures that Hagrid is known to be fond of.