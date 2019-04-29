New 'Harry Potter' Lego sets featuring Triwizard Tournament, Hagrid's Hut announced

Lego is set to release a number of new "Harry Potter" sets that depict iconic locations from the film series, including the Hogwarts Clock Tower. Photo courtesy of Lego

April 29 (UPI) -- Lego has announced that new Harry Potter sets depicting scenes from the Triwizard Tournament and locations such as Hagrid's Hut will arrive on Aug. 1.

The Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge set, which will retail for $29.99, includes pieces to recreate Harry's confrontation with the dangerous Hungarian Horntail dragon during the Triwizard Tournament as seen in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

A posable dragon is included along with Harry and other Triwizard competitors such as Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory and Viktor Krum, each with their own wand.

The Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue set, priced at $59.99, depicts Harry, Ron and Hermione's daring rescue of Hagrid's favorite Hippogriff from being executed by the Ministry of Magic from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Buckbeak's Rescue includes a figure of the flying creature with moveable wings and pieces to make a full-furnished version of Hagrid's living quarters complete with an outside pumpkin patch.

Also available will be an Expecto Patronum set featuring Harry defending Sirius Black from the Dementors priced at $19.99, a Hogwarts Clock Tower set that depicts the Triwizard Tournament's fancy Yule Ball priced at $89.99 and a Knight Bus set to rebuild the magical triple decker bus priced at $39.99.

Lego will be releasing on Sept. 1 a holiday-themed, Harry Potter Advent Calendar set that allows a new Wizarding World toy to be given for 24 days leading up to Christmas. The $39.99 package includes multiple minifigures and mini models of the Hogwarts Express among other items.