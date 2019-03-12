Tom Felton shared details about a new attraction being built at Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Harry Potter star Tom Felton says the new Hagrid roller coaster in production will be a "very exciting" ride.

The 31-year-old British actor shared details about the new attraction being built at Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando during Tuesday's episode of Today.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, said the Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure roller coaster will be a "high-octane" experience set in the Forbidden Forest.

"It's a very, very exciting ride," he shared. "It's going to be a high-octane thrill fast ride through the Forbidden Forest."

Felton confirmed designers imported 1,200 trees to build the Forbidden Forest and add to the experience.

"Alan Gilmore and his team, they work so hard together and it's already looking amazing," the star said before confirming he visited Universal Orlando as a child.

"I went there, like, three times as a kid. So this is truly a strange and surreal experience that now I get to be part of a theme park," he added.

Felton also appeared in a video Tuesday from Universal Studios. The clip shows the actor and Gilmore, the art director, introduce the new roller coaster and the creatures of the Forbidden Forest.

Universal Orlando shared plans for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in February. The new roller coaster opens to the public June 13.