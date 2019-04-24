Famous birthdays for April 24: Kelly Clarkson, Cedric the Entertainer

April 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- French Roman Catholic St. Vincent de Paul in 1581
-- British novelist Anthony Trollope in 1815
-- U.S. artist Willem de Kooning in 1904
-- Actor Shirley MacLaine in 1934 (age 85)
-- Actor Jill Ireland in 1936
-- Writer Sue Grafton in 1940
-- Singer/actor/filmmaker Barbra Streisand in 1942 (age 77)
-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1942 (age 77)
-- Actor Eric Bogosian in 1953 (age 66)
-- Actor Michael O'Keefe in 1955 (age 64)
-- Actor Cedric the Entertainer, born Cedric Antonio Kyles, in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor Rebecca Mader in 1977 (age 42)
-- Singer Kelly Clarkson in 1982 (age 37)
-- Actor Joe Keery in 1992 (age 27)
-- Singer/actor Jordan Fisher in 1994 (age 25)
-- Singer Kehlani Parrish in 1995 (age 24)