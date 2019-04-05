April 5 (UPI) -- Comedian Cedric the Entertainer is scheduled to host a one-hour special for CBS called Lip Sync to the Rescue.
Expected to air later this year, the show is inspired by the recent viral trend in which first responders share lip sync videos on social media, then challenge other police, fire and rescue departments to do the same.
Videos maybe submitted for the television special until April 12.
"When CBS first approached us with the idea for a special, we had no idea how deep the vault was of Lip Sync Challenge videos," Robert Horowitz, president of Juma Entertainment, said in a statement.
"Soon, we uncovered video after video, quickly realizing this phenomenon spread to first responder departments in all 50 states. What made me believe we had a hit on our hands was the incredible performances and production value each video seemed to have."
CBS announced in January that it had renewed Cedric the Entertainer's sitcom, The Neighborhood, for a second season.
The comedian was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July.