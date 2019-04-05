Actress Danai Gurira appears during the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on March 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity Wars" in Los Angeles on April 23, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Actress Scarlett Johansson is to appear on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" next week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Cast members from the superhero ensemble movie Avengers: Endgame will appear throughout next week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Booked as guests on the late-night chat show are Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Danai Gurira, Jeremy Renner and Don Cheadle, ABC said in a news release.

The movie, which follows 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, is set for theatrical release on April 26.

It takes place after the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) appears to have wiped out half of all existence, including several Avengers team members.

A clip released this week showed Iron Man (Downey Jr.) reuniting with Captain America (Chris Evans) for the first time since they battled each other in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Other members of the Avengers team spotted in the most recent Endgame preview are Thor (Hemsworth), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Black Widow (Johansson), Ant-Man (Rudd), Hawkeye (Renner), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), War Machine (Cheadle), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan.)