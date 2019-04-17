Ciara (R) and Russell Wilson attend the ESPY Awards on July 13, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ciara (R) and Russell Wilson attend the ESPY Awards on July 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ciara (R), pictured with Russell Wilson, son Future and daughter Sienna, celebrated after Wilson signed a reported $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Ciara is "so proud" of her husband, Russell Wilson, for landing a a historic NFL contract.

The 33-year-old singer celebrated on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after Wilson signed a reported $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

"I'm so proud of him," she told host Andy Cohen.

Cohen asked whether Ciara ever feels like flaunting her and Wilson's success in her critics' faces.

"I think, if anything, you always use the hating to motivate you," Ciara said. "I'm not focusing on that stuff this morning. This is such a sweet time."

Ciara also celebrated Wilson's contract in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"I watch you put everything on the line every Sunday in pure amazement. Your dedication, consistency, and commitment to the game never wavers. You're always the first person in, and the last person out. You're 1 of 1. The hardest working man I know!" the star wrote.

"So proud of you baby! Giving God All the praise. #GoHawks," she added.

Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016 and welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna Princess, the next year. The couple famously stayed abstinent before marriage, which Ciara discussed on Watch What Happens Live.

"[It taught me] patience," the star said. "We dated for a year. We got engaged within a year."

"We held it down. We prayed, we talked, we encouraged each other. It's not easy," she added.

Wilson has played quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks since 2012. Ciara will release her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, on May 10.