Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle visit the Irish Famine Memorial in Dublin, Ireland, on July 11. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle greet well-wishers during an official royal visit to Sussex, England, on October 3. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle thanked well-wishers for donations to charities in lieu of baby gifts. File Photo by Geoff Caddick/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- Expectant parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are praising fans for generosity in making donations in their unborn baby's name.

The duke and duchess of Sussex gave an update in an Instagram post Monday after asking well-wishers to give to their charities of choice in lieu of baby gifts.

"Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action," the palace wrote. "YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference."

"Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word -- you've played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much," the palace said.

Harry and Markle asked well-wishers last week to support Lunchbox Fund, Little Village, WellChild and Baby2Baby. The organizations benefit children in the United Kingdom, the United States and across the globe.

Thanks to the donations, Lunchbox Fund will be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 meals to children in South Africa. WellChild can provide 300+ hours of specialist care to a child with healthcare needs, while Baby2Baby received over 5,000 products.

Lunchbox Fund thanked Harry, Markle and their supporters in an Instagram post Monday.

"The recent gifts we have received in honor of #globalsussexbabyshower will provide over 100,000 meals to some of the most food-insecure children across South Africa," the charity said. "Thank You for supporting us and making a true difference in the lives of the children that the Lunchbox Fund serves."

Harry and Markle married in May and announced Markle's pregnancy in October. The couple announced last week they will keep their birth plan private.