April 16 (UPI) -- Expectant parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are praising fans for generosity in making donations in their unborn baby's name.
The duke and duchess of Sussex gave an update in an Instagram post Monday after asking well-wishers to give to their charities of choice in lieu of baby gifts.
"Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action," the palace wrote. "YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference."
"Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word -- you've played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much," the palace said.
Harry and Markle asked well-wishers last week to support Lunchbox Fund, Little Village, WellChild and Baby2Baby. The organizations benefit children in the United Kingdom, the United States and across the globe.
Thanks to the donations, Lunchbox Fund will be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 meals to children in South Africa. WellChild can provide 300+ hours of specialist care to a child with healthcare needs, while Baby2Baby received over 5,000 products.
View this post on Instagram
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Lunchbox Fund thanked Harry, Markle and their supporters in an Instagram post Monday.
"The recent gifts we have received in honor of #globalsussexbabyshower will provide over 100,000 meals to some of the most food-insecure children across South Africa," the charity said. "Thank You for supporting us and making a true difference in the lives of the children that the Lunchbox Fund serves."
Harry and Markle married in May and announced Markle's pregnancy in October. The couple announced last week they will keep their birth plan private.