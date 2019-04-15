Joan Collins attends the Vogue 100 gala on May 23, 2016. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Joan Collins took to Twitter and Instagram after a fire destroyed her London apartment.

April 15 (UPI) -- Joan Collins is feeling grateful after escaping a "terrifying" fire at her apartment.

The 85-year-old British actress took to Twitter and Instagram Sunday after a fire destroyed her London apartment.

Collins thanked firefighters and EMT first responders, who showed up after her husband, Percy Gibson, used a fire extinguisher to fight the flames.

"THANK U from the bottom of my [heart] to the marvelous @LondonFire who attended to the terrifying fire yesterday in our flat. #threealarmfire," the star tweeted. "My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher (#donttakethisrisk). #gratitude #firefighters."

"And thanks also to the @NHSEnglandLDN #nhs #emt #Ambulance crew who took care of our smoke inhalation and comforted me. And the wonderful @metpoliceuk who kept the street closed and everyone safe. #gratitude," she added.

Collins' rep, Jeffrey Lane, told USA Today the actress and Gibson escaped safely but were "very shaken and upset" after the incident. Lane said Gibson used the fire extinguisher as Collins phoned for help.

Collins shared an Instagram video Sunday showing the fire damage to her apartment.

"The remains of the day... see my recent #tweet Thank you @londonfirebrigade," she captioned the post.

Collins maintains homes in London, Los Angeles and St. Tropez. She is known for playing Alexis Colby on Dynasty and recently appeared in American Horror Story: Apocalypse.