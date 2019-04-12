April 12 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda hosted an unofficial reunion for her Book Club co-stars.
The 81-year-old actress spent Thursday evening with Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen at her home.
Bergen, who played Sharon Myers in Book Club, shared a group photo on Instagram. The picture shows the actress and her co-stars smiling and holding cocktails.
"Reunion of the Book Clubbers!!! At Jane's gorgeous, perfect house. So good to be together," she captioned the post.
Steenburgen, who portrayed Carol Colby, posted a close-up of the same photo on her own account.
"Book Club Reunion at Jane's. Love them. So much!" she wrote, adding a heart emoji.
"It said a lot about friendship and about being my age, which is 65, and owning it and enjoying it and claiming that as a woman in every single way. I loved that," Steenburgen told Variety at the film's Los Angeles premiere.
"It was honest and very real and true about women's friendships and the importance of women's friendships," Bergen added.