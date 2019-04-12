Mary Steenburgen (R) and Ted Danson attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Candice Bergen attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Book Club" on May 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Diane Keaton attends the STXfilms presentation at CinemaCon on April 2. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jane Fonda enjoyed an evening with her "Book Club" co-stars Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda hosted an unofficial reunion for her Book Club co-stars.

The 81-year-old actress spent Thursday evening with Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen at her home.

Bergen, who played Sharon Myers in Book Club, shared a group photo on Instagram. The picture shows the actress and her co-stars smiling and holding cocktails.

"Reunion of the Book Clubbers!!! At Jane's gorgeous, perfect house. So good to be together," she captioned the post.

Steenburgen, who portrayed Carol Colby, posted a close-up of the same photo on her own account.

"Book Club Reunion at Jane's. Love them. So much!" she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

"It said a lot about friendship and about being my age, which is 65, and owning it and enjoying it and claiming that as a woman in every single way. I loved that," Steenburgen told Variety at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

"It was honest and very real and true about women's friendships and the importance of women's friendships," Bergen added.