Beyoncé (R) and Jay Z attend the U.S. Open tennis championships on September 1, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Beyoncé (L) and Jay Z attend a Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz game on April 30, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Beyoncé delivers her celebrated 2018 Coachella performance in a preview of the new Netflix documentary "Homecoming." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Beyoncé dominates the stage in a trailer for the Netflix film Homecoming.

The streaming company released a preview of the new documentary Monday after teasing the project on social media.

The trailer shows Beyoncé rehearsing and spending time with her children before delivering her celebrated performance at the 2018 Coachella music festival.

"An in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement. #beyoncehomecoming," Netflix wrote on Twitter.

Netflix had hinted at the film in a tweet Sunday. It shared the title, Homecoming, and a release date of April 17.

Beyoncé became the first African-American woman to headline Coachella in April 2018. Her husband, Jay Z, sister, Solange Knowles, and former Destiny's Child group mates were among those to join her on stage.