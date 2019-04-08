Michelle Pfeiffer launches 'transparent' fragrance line

Michelle Pfeiffer attends the London premiere of "Murder on the Orient Express" on November 2, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer is unveiling her own fragrance line.

The 60-year-old star introduced Henry Rose, her "100 percent transparent" perfume company, in an Instagram post Monday.

"From the beginning, fragrance has been shrouded in mystery. Today, we are cracking open the last black box of transparency in personal care. I'm so pleased to introduce @henryrose, a journey I've been on for nearly a decade," Pfeiffer wrote.

"Henry Rose is the first line of genderless fine fragrances to be both EWG Verified and Cradle to Cradle Gold certified, proving you do not need to sacrifice quality for safety," she said. "I couldn't be more excited to finally share our secrets with all of you!"

Pfeiffer shared her vision in an accompanying video message.

"I wanted to develop something that I could offer the consumer that was safer than anything that was on the market, 100 percent transparent in its ingredients, but could absolutely compete with all of the other fine fragrances," she said.

Pfeiffer self-funded Henry Rose, which is a conjunction of the middle names of her son, John Henry, and daughter, Claudia Rose. She told Forbes her children also inspired her desire for safe and quality ingredients.

"The idea for Henry Rose really started when I first had children," the actress said. "I began to look for products that were not only healthier, but had the same quality that I was used to. I then fell down a rabbit hole looking at different products' ingredients and quickly realized anything with 'fragrance' was flagged as toxic."

Pfeiffer joined the board of the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a non-profit offering a tool that rates the toxicity of personal care products, in 2016. She worked with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to develop the first EWG verified and Cradle to Cradle certified line.

Pfeiffer is known for such films as Scarface, Dangerous Liaisons and Batman Returns. She recently played Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp and will reprise the character in Avengers: Endgame.