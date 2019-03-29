A post shared by K A Y L A E W E L L (@kaylaewell) on Nov 25, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

March 29 (UPI) -- Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with husband Tanner Novlan.

"I have the loveliest news to share!! @tannernovlan_ & I have a little one on the way," the actress said on Thursday alongside a photo of herself receiving an ultrasound.

Ewell smiles in an image as her baby appears on a monitor.

"This one's going to be a mama!" Novlan said on Instagram alongside a blurry photo of Ewell dancing.

Ewell, 33, and Novlan tied the knot in September 2015. She is best known for starring as Vicki Donovan on the Vampire Diaries, which ended in 2017 after eight seasons.