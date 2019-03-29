Harry Shum Jr. is a new father with first baby

Harry Shum Jr. (R) and Shelby Rabara arrive for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards on November 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Harry Shum Jr. has announced on Instagram that he and his wife Shelby Rabara have officially become parents following the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

Shum posted on Thursday a black and white photo of the newborn's feet that also confirmed her name as Xia.

"How wonderful life is, now you're in the world," the photo says, quoting Elton John's "Your Song." Rabara reposted the same image on her Instagram writing, "My everythings."

Shum and Rabara announced in November that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple tied the knot in Costa Rica in 2015 after they had started dating in 2006. Shum is best known for starring in Shadowhunters, Glee and Crazy Rich Asians.