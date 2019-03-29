Trending Stories

BTOB members to release single while in the military
Angelina Jolie in talks to star in Marvel's 'The Eternals'
'The Dead Don't Die' with Bill Murray receives June release date
WWE's JoJo and Bray Wyatt expecting first child together
Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg call 'Beach Bum' a 'party' on set

Photo Gallery

 
Will Smith, Lana Condor walk orange carpet at Kids' Choice Awards

Latest News

Matthew McConaughey pulls marijuana pranks on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
British lawmakers set for 3rd vote on May's Brexit plan
20,000 attend memorial for victims of New Zealand mosque attack
Harry Shum Jr. is a new father with first baby
WWE: Top 5 WrestleMania moments of all time
 
Back to Article
/