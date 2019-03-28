WWE's JoJo and Bray Wyatt expecting first child together

March 28 (UPI) -- WWE ring announcer JoJo and in-ring competitor Bray Wyatt are expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

JoJo, real name Joseann Offerman, made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday alongside a number of beachside photos that display her baby bump and the baby's name of Knash.

JoJo hasn't been seen on WWE's Monday Night Raw since December. Wyatt, real name, Windham Rotunda, has been absent on WWE programming since August and competed in a non-televised dark match in November. JoJo said they will both return in the future.

"I'm so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June! This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I'm ready to share it with you all," JoJo said.

"I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you'll ever know," she continued. "Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right."

Wyatt has two children from a previous marriage.